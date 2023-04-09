Game bird hunters are no longer allowed to shoot from a boat on the Whanganui River downstream of Kemps Pole. Photo / Bevan Conley

Game bird hunters are no longer allowed to shoot from a boat on the Whanganui River downstream of Kemps Pole. Photo / Bevan Conley

A close call for two women has led to a ban on game bird shooting from boats downstream of Kemps Pole on the Whanganui River.

In last year’s opening weekend of the game bird hunting season, two women reported to the Fish & Game Council they felt unsafe after game bird hunters were shooting from boats nearby.

One woman was walking across the Upokongaro cycle bridge and the other was on a walkway on the eastern side of the river.

In a similar incident with different outcomes during the 2021 game season, two women walking on a track by the Clutha River in Otago were hit with shotgun pellets fired from a boat on the river.

Taranaki Fish & Game Council acting manager Allen Stancliff said he did not want a repeat of this incident on the Whanganui River.

“It’s just far too public an area now and it’s pretty timely to bring this in now.”

Stancliff said he did not expect there to be backlash from the hunting community about the new rule that would make it an offence for someone to be shooting from a boat in the lower Whanganui River area.

“I think most people will support it, the number of hunters that are involved is very small and you know they may be disappointed but they can probably see the reasons for the regulation coming in.”

The walkways around the lower river and Upokongaro cycle bridge have increased in popularity and are now part of the Mountains to Sea – Ngā Ara Tūhono trail.

But Stancliff said hunters could be reassured that shooting along the riverbanks in the area upstream of the city limits, and any rural land within the area that had landowner permission, would not be included in the ban.

“I don’t think it will affect many hunters at all but it’s a safety issue.”

The damage that could occur from being hit by shotgun pellets would depend on the proximity of the victim to the shooters. Stancliff said the extent of damage would be hard to estimate and best avoided.

“People have to be responsible with firearms safety which means you have to look at where you’re shooting and what’s behind you at all times.”

Stancliff said the Taranaki Fish & Game Council responded as fast as possible to the reports by implementing the ban.

“That was the first time we’ve really been aware of anything happening, I think that not much hunting has occurred and there haven’t been any incidents that we’ve been aware of in the past.”

The ban on shooting from boats on the lower area of the river is now in place ahead of the opening of the game bird hunting season on Saturday, May 6.