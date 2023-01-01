Crystal Garner and Levi Henderson welcomed their first child Henry on the first day of 2023. Photo / Liz Wylie

Crystal Garner and Levi Henderson welcomed their first child Henry on the first day of 2023. Photo / Liz Wylie

Newborn Henry Henderson seemed very relaxed about being the first baby to arrive at the Whanganui Hospital maternity ward in 2023.

Weighing in at 3.86kg (8.5lb), he was sleeping peacefully in mum Crystal Garner’s arms after a caesarean section delivery on Sunday afternoon.

“My labour started four days ago,” Garner said.

“He must have wanted to be a New Year baby.”

Garner and her partner Levi Henderson said they were thrilled to welcome Henry on the first day of the year and grandparents, aunts, uncles, and friends were there to share the joy.

Maternity ward staff had been supporting Garner through her labour, giving their reassurance it would all be worth it when her baby arrived.

Garner said although she was feeling exhausted, she believed the midwives were right.

In celebration of the first new arrival of the year, the maternity ward staff presented the new parents with a gift basket full of baby clothes and supplies, soft toys, magazines and pamper products for the new mum.

The staff said they were not expecting to deliver any more babies before midnight on January 1.



















