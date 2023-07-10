Voyager 2023 media awards

First week of school holidays brings people back to Mt Ruapehu slopes thanks to early season snow

Finn Williams
By
3 mins to read
People have returned to Mt Ruapehu's ski fields after years of financial struggles left the operator in liquidation.

The first week of the school holidays saw the return of both snow and people to the slopes of Mt Ruapehu, with the mountain’s embattled ski fields getting a strong response from the public.

