First step of Nixon Street road works completed

Part one of stabilisation work for the installation of a new wastewater pipeline on Nixon Street has been completed. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Part one of stabilisation work for the installation of a new wastewater pipeline on Nixon Street has been completed. Photo / Bevan Conley.

The first step of work scheduled to be completed between October 2022 and January 2023 on Nixon Street has been completed.

The road was closed to all through traffic on October 10 for ground stabilisation work to prepare for the installation of a new wastewater pipeline.

Whanganui District Council senior wastewater engineer Tony Hooper said the phase of the work was completed this week, and council contractors will be packed up and off the street by Friday.

The work had been completed on a block-by-block basis beginning at the Anzac Parade end of the street, with contractors working their way towards Moana Street.

Now the ground stabilisation had been completed, Hooper said the next step would be for local contractors Bullocks to reseal the road.

He said the resealing would start by the end of November and roadworks would be removed from Nixon Street in time for the lead-up to Christmas.

In the new year, directional drillers were scheduled to start work on the street by Monday, January 9 subject to their traffic management plan being approved.



