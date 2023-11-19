Ben Smith. Photo / Lewis Gardner

There wasn’t a lot to write home about for Riverview Motel Whanganui when they hosted the first Furlong Cup fixture at Marton’s Centennial Park in nine years at the weekend.

Only 48 overs in total were possible for the entire two days of play, as wet weather forced Whanganui and HMC Horowhenua-Kāpiti from the field at 2.41pm on Saturday, and they would not get back out there as the rain stayed steady for the next 24 hours, seeing play abandoned on Sunday afternoon.

The issue was that Whanganui had not managed to bat through to start building an innings even if it could not be completed, as Horowhenua-Kāpiti were able to tick off first innings points in swift fashion after the home side was bowled out for just 66 in 32.3 overs.

Only the professional Ben Smith (28 not out) had protected his wicket, and while a couple of players having a lack of grass wicket game time played a part in their dismissals, the rest did not lift to the occasion.

Regular bowlers Zack Benton (2-14) and vice-captain Carter Andrews made early breakthroughs, and then they handed over to strike weapon Nibu Jose.

Having played in the Nelson-Marlborough region, the Indian-born bowler took 7-20 in just 11 overs, removing all of Smith’s batting partners before Benton came back to polish off the innings.

“He bowled really well. Give him credit, he was outstanding,” said Whanganui coach Warren Marr.

But the coach added that Whanganui’s issue was the lack of batting concentration to see off 20-odd balls from Jose in order to settle, instead being dismissed after 5-6 deliveries.

“It’s just not good enough really, on our part.

“We’ve talked it through and we need to be better.”

If Whanganui had batted the time available, after the home side won the toss and chose to field, it could have been a little confidence boost ahead of facing Whitaker Civil Engineering Taranaki on the same ground this coming weekend, but unfortunately, the side has only six days to lift mentally and show some accountability with willow in hand.

“What we’re doing now is clearly not working,” said Marr.

“We’re trying to do some things as a group.”

The visitors did not have the same issues - as the rain drizzled and then got heavier, they worked their way to 70-2 by the middle of the 16th over, enough to comfortably claim first innings points.

Bailey Te Tomo (37 not out), carried his bat through, and while Whanganui had some success as returning fast bowler Oscar Mabin had the attacking Andre Halbert (17) caught out, while Ross Kinnerley induced a nick behind from Prabodha Arthavidu Ellawala Liyanage, Daniel Browne kept a straight bat until the run lead was secured.

Follow results and draws for the tournament at https://www.playhq.com/new-zealand-cricket/org/central-districts-cricket-association/cdda-senior-representative-summer-202324/furlong-cup/fd84b814/R1.

Premier 1

The sole Premier 1 45-over game on Saturday had to be abandoned for rain as Whanganui High School had made 150-9 by the 37th over against the Whanganui Renegades at the school grounds.

Charlie Meredith (54) and Harry Burroughs (35) were the main run scorers for Whanganui High School, with the Renegades bowlers sharing the wickets, the pick of them being Matthew Deighton (3-36), Jack Donaldson (2-18) and Ryan Donaldson (2-30).

Premier 2

The shortest format was able to complete their games before the rain came on Saturday as the Premier 2 Twenty20 saw table leaders Wicket Warriors Whanganui pick up a nine-wicket win over Whanganui Collegiate Second XI.

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens claimed a 44-run win over Wanganui Vet Services Marist Second XI, while the Kaitoke Knight Riders climbed up the table with an eight-wicket win over Property Brokers United P2s.

Follow results and draws for the CW tournaments at https://www.playhq.com/new-zealand-cricket/org/cricket-whanganui/summer-202324/f02163af.

Scoreboards, November 18

Furlong Cup

Whanganui 1st innings: D Burgess ct B Te Tomo b C Andrews 3, J Clark ct, Unknown b Z Benton, B Smith not out 28, C Hobbs ct, J Rose-Miles b N Jose 7, S O’Leary ct, P Liyanage b N Jose 2, M Fraser lbw, N Jose 0, H O’Leary ct, D Browne b N Jose 6, R Kinnerley ct, A Halbert b N Jose 4, C Sharrock ct, B Te Tomo b N Jose 0, O Mabin ct, P Liyanage b N Jose 10, F Kinnerley ct, J Rose-Miles b Z Benton 2. Extras: 3, total: 66 (32.2 overs)

Bowling: Z Benton 7.3 overs, 1 maiden, 14 runs, 2 wickets; C Andrews 10-1-23-1; N Jose 11-4-20-7; J Parker 4-2-8-0.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti 1st innings

B Te Tomo 37 not out, A Halbert 17, P Liyanage 4, D Brown 8 not out, Extras: 4, total: 70-2 (15.3 overs)

Bowling: R Kinnerley 7-0-32-1; O Mabin 5-1-26-1; S O’Leary 2.3-0-10-0; F Kinnerley 1-0-2-0.

Result: Draw, Horowhenua-Kapiti win first innings points.

Premier 1

Whanganui High School 150-9 (C Meredith 54, H Burroughs 35; M Deighton 3-36, J Donaldson 2-18, R Donaldson 2-30) v Whanganui Renegades abandoned due to wet weather.

Premier 2

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens 147-4 (T Westwood 52, Unknown 24no, Unknown 20) bt Wanganui Vet Services Marist Second XI 103 (B Cunningham 4-5, T Westwood 2-28) by 44 runs.

Property Brokers United P2 111-7 (A Toy 38, J Toy 34; Blake Sollitt 2-18, N McKay 2-21, Mafua Tongotea 2-25) lost to Kaitoke Knight Riders 112-2 (M Slade 47, N McKay 35no) by eight wickets.

Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI 94-5 (L Scott-Pages 25no; S Soman 2-16) lost to Wicket Warriors Whanganui 95-1 (S Sreekumar 45no) by nine wickets.