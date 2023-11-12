The inaugural Rangitīkei Business Awards were held this week. Pictured (from left to right) are awards committee member Jenny Pain, awards chairwoman Jasleen Saluja and Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne.

The inaugural Rangitīkei Business Awards were held this week. Pictured (from left to right) are awards committee member Jenny Pain, awards chairwoman Jasleen Saluja and Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne.

Success stories of local enterprises in the Rangitīkei district were celebrated at the first-ever Rangitīkei Business Awards.

The awards were held at Te Matapihi, the Bulls Community Centre, and marked a significant milestone in the region, recognising and rewarding the efforts of local businesses across various sectors.

Awards chairwoman Jasleen Saluja was delighted with the night’s success.

Saluja said the event was her vision, which came from a want to do something she hadn’t seen before in the district.

“I have been in this region for about seven years and I have never seen anything like this happen,” she said.

Saluja pitched the idea to Rotary Marton and the awards were born.

Saluja said around 150 people attended on the night, including businesses from Bulls to Taihape, as well as Rangitīkei District Mayor Andy Watson and incoming Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne.

“It was fully packed,” Saluja said.

“It was really good vibes... so many businesses came and took part.”

Businesses were nominated for the awards by the local community, which demonstrated their deep appreciation and support for the local economy.

Attendees were also entertained by musician Brian Baillie and international opera singer Olga Shanina, as well as the founder of Inspire Net Limited giving a speech.

In general, Saluja said the business sector was on the rise in the district after setbacks due to Covid-19.

“Now I think everything is picking up and [it’s also] Christmas time so it’s getting busier.”

After the success of the first awards, the committee have decided to make it a biannual event, with the next one scheduled to take place in 2025.

And the winners are...

Cooks Bar & Opal Lounge Business excellence in customer service, hospitality & tourism: River Valley Lodge Taihape

PEC Ltd Professional & Services: Hogan Plumbing

Tamata Hauha Agriculture & Food: Munro Shearing

MTFJ & Heartland Services Brand & Marketing: Nestle Purina Petcare

The Downs Group New Business: Tamata Hauha

Richard Construction 2022 Ltd Environment & Sustainability: The Egg Project

John Turkington Ltd Spirit of Rangitīkei: Marton Boxing Club

Te Waka Consultants Construction, Manufacturing & Trades: Paul Roeven - Richard Construction 2022 Ltd

BJW Motors 2022 Ltd Not-for-Profit Organisation: Marton Christian Welfare Op Shop

Southern Rangitīkei Veterinary Services: Education, Research, Science & Technology: PEC Ltd

New World Marton Small/Medium Retail: Marton Printery Ltd

Dave’s Tyre Services Bridgestone Marton Small/Medium Retail: Carmen Wihongi - Itz a Deal

Evans Henderson Woodbridge Lifetime Service: Max Bergen - GB 49 in service

URSAMed Ltd 2021 Best Employer of Choice: PEC Ltd

Action Personnel Large Business: The Downs Group

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.