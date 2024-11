Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire near Turakina yesterday afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said they were called to the fire near Edenmore Rd about 3.11pm.

The fire spread into trees and grass and measured up to 10m by 15m, he said.

“We had three fire appliances attend that one, and two tankers.

“It sounded like it might have been a couple of fires that were pretty close to each other.”