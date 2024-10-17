Marton and Whanganui firefighters extinguished a fire that started when a car hit a power pole in Marton and spread to nearby pampas grass. Photo / NZME

A car that hit a power pole on State Highway 1 in Marton caught fire, with the blaze spreading to nearby toetoe.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said they were called to an incident on Thursday afternoon after a car caught fire and the blaze spread to “a whole lot of pampas grass”.

The fire was about 100m long, he said.

“It’s quite labour intensive dealing with pampas grass when it’s on fire because it’s a clumping plant, you really have to get in there and drown it well.”

A police spokesman said they were called to SH1, between Calico Line and Saunders Rd, about 4.15pm.