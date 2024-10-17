Advertisement
Fire spreads to vegetation after car hits power pole on State Highway 1 in Marton

Eva de Jong
Marton and Whanganui firefighters extinguished a fire that started when a car hit a power pole in Marton and spread to nearby pampas grass. Photo / NZME

A car that hit a power pole on State Highway 1 in Marton caught fire, with the blaze spreading to nearby toetoe.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said they were called to an incident on Thursday afternoon after a car caught fire and the blaze spread to “a whole lot of pampas grass”.

The fire was about 100m long, he said.

“It’s quite labour intensive dealing with pampas grass when it’s on fire because it’s a clumping plant, you really have to get in there and drown it well.”

A police spokesman said they were called to SH1, between Calico Line and Saunders Rd, about 4.15pm.

The single-vehicle crash brought down power lines, he said.

“The driver of the vehicle was treated for moderate injuries.”

Hato Hone St John spokesperson responded with one ambulance.

“One person was taken to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition,” a spokesperson said.

The road was blocked while Fenz put out the fire.

Two fire appliances and a tanker from Marton Volunteer Fire Brigade and Whanganui Fire Station attended. Crews left the scene by 7.25pm.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

