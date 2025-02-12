Fire services have been at Whanganui Hospital helping to contain a chemical spill.

Fire services are responding to a chemical spill at Whanganui Hospital and a nearby daycare centre has been evacuated.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Alison Munn said three fire trucks from Whanganui Fire Station had been sent to the hospital at 1pm on Wednesday.

There were two more fire trucks enroute from Marton and Milson.

Health New Zealand said a chemical leak was identified during a routine inspection of a chemical storage facility at Whanganui Hospital.

“Due to the nature of the chemicals being stored and concern over possible chemical fumes, the decision was made to relocate the children at the nearby daycare centre to Te Puna Ora on the hospital grounds.