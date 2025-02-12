Advertisement
Fire services responding to chemical spill at Whanganui Hospital, daycare evacuated

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Fire services have been at Whanganui Hospital helping to contain a chemical spill.

Fire services are responding to a chemical spill at Whanganui Hospital and a nearby daycare centre has been evacuated.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Alison Munn said three fire trucks from Whanganui Fire Station had been sent to the hospital at 1pm on Wednesday.

There were two more fire trucks enroute from Marton and Milson.

Health New Zealand said a chemical leak was identified during a routine inspection of a chemical storage facility at Whanganui Hospital.

“Due to the nature of the chemicals being stored and concern over possible chemical fumes, the decision was made to relocate the children at the nearby daycare centre to Te Puna Ora on the hospital grounds.

“Parents and caregivers are being advised at this time.”

In a Facebook post, Health New Zealand said the chemical leak occurred earlier today on the main hospital campus.

“We are pleased to report, due to excellent planning and procedures for this type of incident, the site was swiftly evacuated with the spill quickly contained by our local fire brigade.

“We are grateful for the speedy actions of all involved, with no injuries sustained.”

HNZ said the campus had been cleared, all entrances remain open, with the main hospital operations unaffected.

The Chronicle has asked for more information on the chemical involved.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

