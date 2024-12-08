The cause of a fire in a remote woolshed near Waverley is not yet clear. Photo / NZME

A fully-involved fire in a woolshed on a remote rural property near Waverley in South Taranaki is under investigation.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Alison Munn said crews were called to reports of a well-involved property fire in a rural location outside Waverley at 2.30am on Monday.

“They found one woolshed, which was approximately 80m by 20m that was fully involved with fire.”

Fire crews from Waverley and Pātea responded.

Munn said a water tanker from Whanganui and one from Hāwera also attended “given there was no water in the area where the fire was”.