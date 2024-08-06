Advertisement
Fire investigator looking into cause of well-involved house fire in Ruapehu District

Eva de Jong
By
The cause of a significant house fire in the Ruapehu District is being investigated. Photo/ NZME

A fire investigator is looking into the cause of a house fire that caused “significant damage” to the building on Erua Rd in the Ruapehu district.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire crews were called about 9.40am on Tuesday to a “well-involved” house fire.

Crews from National Park and Owhango responded to the initial call-out.

“We got a call from one of the owners who said everyone was out.”

The call was upgraded to a second alarm which brought in crews from Raetihi, Manunui and Ruapehu to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings nearby.

“The damage was significant and we have a specialist fire investigator out there to determine a cause.”

The spokesman said one house was “well-involved” in the blaze but it was not yet clear how far the damage had spread.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering general news stories. She began as a reporter in 2023.

