The cause of a significant house fire in the Ruapehu District is being investigated. Photo/ NZME

The cause of a significant house fire in the Ruapehu District is being investigated. Photo/ NZME

A fire investigator is looking into the cause of a house fire that caused “significant damage” to the building on Erua Rd in the Ruapehu district.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire crews were called about 9.40am on Tuesday to a “well-involved” house fire.

Crews from National Park and Owhango responded to the initial call-out.

“We got a call from one of the owners who said everyone was out.”

The call was upgraded to a second alarm which brought in crews from Raetihi, Manunui and Ruapehu to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings nearby.