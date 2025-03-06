Emergency services are responding to a fire in a former fish and chip shop on Rangitikei St in Whanganui East. Photo / Eva de Jong

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Emergency services are responding to a fire in a former fish and chip shop on Rangitikei St in Whanganui East. Photo / Eva de Jong

Whanganui firefighters are responding to a blaze, being treated as suspicious, in a former fish and chip shop on Rangitikei St.

Fire and Emergency NZ Manawatū Whanganui assistant commander Jemal Weston said three fire trucks were in attendance at the property near the corner of Rangitikei and Kitchener Streets in Whanganui East.

The fire began about 1.50pm on Thursday.

“Initially it came in that there were persons reported potentially inside, but that was cleared, and apparently [the people] were at another address.”

Firefighters had managed to cut off the fire before it spread further into an adjoining property, he said.