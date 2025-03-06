Advertisement
Fire in former Whanganui fish and chip shop being treated as suspicious

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Emergency services are responding to a fire in a former fish and chip shop on Rangitikei St in Whanganui East. Photo / Eva de Jong

Whanganui firefighters are responding to a blaze, being treated as suspicious, in a former fish and chip shop on Rangitikei St.

Fire and Emergency NZ Manawatū Whanganui assistant commander Jemal Weston said three fire trucks were in attendance at the property near the corner of Rangitikei and Kitchener Streets in Whanganui East.

The fire began about 1.50pm on Thursday.

“Initially it came in that there were persons reported potentially inside, but that was cleared, and apparently [the people] were at another address.”

Firefighters had managed to cut off the fire before it spread further into an adjoining property, he said.

“No one was injured.”

It appeared that the fire began in the former fish and chip shop, but the cause was not yet known, he said.

Resident Beryl Johnson, who lives nearby, said Whanganui East was typically a quiet neighbourhood.

“I saw thick black smoke at first ... then I heard glass breaking. I came around here and it was well ablaze.”

She said the fish and chip shop had been closed for a few years.

“They used to make nice chips.”

The fire is being treated as suspicious and a specialist fire investigator will work with the police to determine a cause.

Police said they were alerted to the house fire and were at the scene.

