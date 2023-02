Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Police were called to an incident at Tongariro St.

Three fire crews were called to put out a “well-involved” house fire in Tongariro St, Castlecliff.

Police and an ambulance also attended the scene just after noon on Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the house was occupied at the time but could not reveal the extent of any injuries.

A fire investigator is working at the scene.