Fine week of Whanganui weather broken up by showery Wednesday

Finn Williams
A mainly fine week of weather is expected for Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents can expect a break from the high temperatures recorded over the past week, with a week of mostly fine and cooler weather expected.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said people could expect a relatively fine start to the week, thanks to a front of high pressure arriving over the region on Monday.

This meant a cloudy morning would transition into a fine afternoon.

Tuesday would be similarly fine, but with stronger winds blowing through all day.

Wednesday would bring a break in the fine weather, with showers expected to arrive across the region.

However, Bakker said the showers would clear by Thursday, leading to a fine end to the working week on Friday.

In terms of temperature, he said Whanganui would have a drop from the near record-setting temperatures the region recorded last week.

“It’s not going to be particularly warm going in, so it’s not going to get warmer, essentially.”

Overnight temperatures would have a particularly steep drop down to single digits which Bakker said would be a relief to some but a burden to others.

“Nice for some, others will want blankets depending on individual preference,” he said.

