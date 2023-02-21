Fine art of embroidery in action at Whanganui Regional Museum

Made in Whanganui, this mid-19th-century hand-embroidered christening gown is currently on display in the 'Whanganui Mumu - Whanganui By Design' exhibition. Photo / Karen Hughes

Intricate embroidery work will be highlighted in a series of “stitch-ins” at the Whanganui Regional Museum.

The series, which supports the exhibition Whanganui Mūmū – Whanganui By Design, includes stitching demonstrations by the Whanganui Embroiderers Guild in the museum’s atrium in early March, education team leader Margaret Beautrais said.

Examples of different styles of stitching will be on display, and fabric, threads and guidance will be available for anyone who would like to have a go.

The demonstrations have been organised to highlight the intricate embroidery work that can be seen in some of the garments currently on display in the museum. Several items, all made in Whanganui, feature hand-embroidery, including a mid-19th-century christening gown, a baby’s dress and a baby’s nightgown.

“It will be wonderful to have the group stitching in the atrium and interacting with visitors,” Beautrais said.

There are three sessions: 12.30pm - 2pm on Friday, March 3; 10am - 2pm on Saturday, March 4; and 10am - 2pm on Sunday, March 5. The Friday session will immediately follow the Outfit of the Month floor talk, which starts at 12.15pm. The subject of this month’s talk is a 1950s cotton chintz halter-neck dress and jacket.

Throughout the year, several public programmes are planned at the museum to link in with the design exhibition. Upcoming events involve weaving and simple embroidery for children, cross-stitching for teens and adults, printing, painting, screenprinting, pottery and lectures.

The embroidery demonstrations are free and no bookings are required. The Embroiderers Guild will have information available about their regular group meetings and a public display of their work planned for April.