Pokapū Gallery director Andrea Leighton has hit the Bulls eye, displaying fine art and making good coffee on High St. Photo / Bevan Conley

Andrea Leighton opened Pokapū Gallery on High St in Bulls nine months ago, and reckons it is a perfect spot to showcase fine art from all over Aotearoa.

Pokapū is a te reo Māori noun meaning ‘centre’, ‘middle’, or ‘bullseye’, and the Rangitīkei town, which has traffic flowing through from north, south, east and west, is a perfect spot to position a venue that serves as a gallery, workshop space, music venue and barista service.

“Pokapū Gallery is about providing a central place in New Zealand to find the pieces that speak to travellers and locals alike,” said Leighton.

“I provide the space and make the coffee.”

The large, light-filled gallery space is filled with sculptures, paintings, photographic prints, jewellery and a range of smaller gift items.

There’s also a smaller anteroom for themed or individual exhibitions, and if visitors want a unique travel cup for their coffee, the gallery stocks a selection of beautiful ceramic ones made by Porirua potter Saskia Hendrikse.

Leighton stocks work by artists from Northland to Otago and almost everywhere in between.

From closer to home, there are Hinuera and Oamaru stone pieces by Simon Taylor of Whanganui, toys, models, and rifle pens made with recycled timber by Bulls artist David Spall, and glass works by Marcus Ingley, who learned his craft at Chronicle Glass in Whanganui.

Turakina Beach artist Catherine Daniels arrived with a selection of her works from The Secret Keeper for display in the gallery.

The travelling exhibition and companion book have raised awareness and inspired many New Zealanders to speak about their experiences of childhood trauma and sexual abuse over the past two years. Her efforts earned Daniels a Local Hero medal in the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year awards last year.

“I really appreciate Andrea’s support in displaying my work,” Daniels said.

“She understands what it is about, and she wants to provide this platform for the journey we’re on.”

A range of Catherine Daniels' works from 'The Secret Keeper' have joined the selection at Pokapū Gallery in Bulls.

Leighton hosts regular evening art workshops at Pokapū, and March has been a busy month, featuring a pottery workshop with Whanganui artist Ruby Duncan, a painting workshop with Feilding artist Karen Sinclair and, on March 29, there will be a floral workshop with Evoke Floral from Palmerston North.

Ticket prices generally include a glass of bubbles, cider, or a hot drink served with cake.

“The workshops are very popular and always seem to sell out fast, so if people are keen, they should book in early,” said Leighton.

The gallery has also served as a live music venue, and musician and bookshop owner Patrick McKenna has spoken with Leighton about playing there.

“High St has become really lively over the last few months,” said Leighton.

“The old library building is being refurbished across the road and there are some fantastic shops.”

That little shop in Bulls on the opposite side of High St sells affordable clothing and is noted for its window displays, created by owner Amanda Street.

Street said Pokapū has been a welcome addition to the street and community.

“Andrea is such a livewire and she loves to collaborate.

“It’s how we work here - we have a lot of women running small businesses, and we all look out for each other and promote each other.”

Pokapū Gallery is open seven days a week from 10am until 4pm.