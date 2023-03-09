The final stage of the project involves installing a steel duct, which will hold an electricity cable, along the side of the Rangitīkei River Bridge on the southern approach to Bulls. Photo / NZME

The final stage of the project involves installing a steel duct, which will hold an electricity cable, along the side of the Rangitīkei River Bridge on the southern approach to Bulls. Photo / NZME

A $3.5 million Rangitīkei electricity network upgrade is set to enter its final stage.

The work, scheduled to start on March 13, will involve installing a steel duct which will hold an electricity cable along the side of the Rangitīkei River Bridge on the southern approach to Bulls.

Powerco general manager for electricity Karen Frew said depending on conditions such as weather, they hoped to have the work completed in a week.

To complete the project, traffic management will be in place overnight between 7pm and 7am Monday to Friday, with one lane operational on the bridge.

Frew said the work would be carried out overnight under stop-go controls to limit disruption.

“Thank you to the community and motorists for your patience and understanding while this work is being carried out on your bridge,” she said.

“We know how busy this bridge is, so we will be working overnight when the road is quieter.”

The project to upgrade Powerco’s network in the Rangitīkei region started in March 2022.

Once completed, Frew said it would provide backup electricity options and allow the company to restore power to customers more quickly and safely in the event of a power cut.

The work of the final stage had been scheduled to begin in late February but it was put off as crews needed to be redeployed to help with the response to Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke’s Bay.