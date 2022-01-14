Ohakea Hall was one location for the film. Photo / Supplied

An American horror film made in and around Whanganui in 2021 will be released in March this year.

The film, called X, is based around the making of an adult film at a secluded Texas farmhouse.

Created by A24 Films, filming took place at a property near Fordell, Whanganui's Cobham Bridge and the Ohakea War Memorial Hall near Bulls.

The project has a raft of high-profile stars, including 18-year-old Disney Channel star Jenna Ortega, Scott Mescudi, a rapper best known by his stage name Kid Cudi and Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow.

On set in 2021, X producer Jacob Jaffke said that after spending six months in Whanganui, the city had a special place in his heart.

"It's been a dream. We found this amazing farm, and everything hinged on finding that location. It wasn't easy, but we found what we wanted here in New Zealand and in Whanganui," Jaffke said.

"We looked at the US, we looked at Western Australia and we looked at New Zealand. When the New Zealand plans came together, we thought this was by far the best option. The locations here sealed the deal."

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said whilst the film might not be his particular cup of tea, the fact that it was filmed in our backyard was awesome.

"The fact that Ti West is the director will be known to people and the studio is well known for its horror movies.

"Just looking at these exterior scenes they all have this crispness. It is the same crispness you see in The Power of the Dog, the Jane Campion movie, which was of course filmed in New Zealand.

"For cineastes, it is just like cabinet food."

McDouall said it is great to have a Hollywood film put Whanganui on the world map and said it would open doors to future productions.

"I've watched many movies and always wait to see where the locations come up.

"We've had this incredible economic boost from having a film crew being here for months on end and secondly we have shown we can accommodate and provide a multiplicity of locations for a film like that.

"It's a feather in the cap for Whanganui & Partners for sure."

X is expected to open in theatres on March 18.