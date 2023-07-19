Vittoria Aspinall has been selected to be a ball kid for three Fifa Women's World Cup matches. Photo / Bevan Conley

Vittoria Aspinall has been selected to be a ball kid for three Fifa Women's World Cup matches. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two Whanganui residents will play key roles in the opening matches of the Fifa Women’s World Cup when they kick off on Thursday.

Thirteen-year-old Vittoria Aspinall is taking time off school to be a ball kid at three matches for the football tournament hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

“I’m sure it’s going to be very serious and professional, but I’m more excited than nervous,” she said.

Aspinall said Fifa was seeking out ball kids between the ages of 14-17, but a passionate letter from her father helped secure her a spot in the international tournament.

“I feel like it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing because I’m just old enough to do it, and I doubt the World Cup will come back here again.”

A trip to Wellington for a training day helped Aspinall prepare.

“They took us for a tour around the stadium and showed us how to hold the ball, and what not to do on the day.

“I’ll be on the pitch when they do the national anthem.”

Aspinall said she was looking forward to watching the USA play, and it was lucky she’d been rostered on for one of their matches.

Despite her strong Italian heritage, there’s no competition for who she wants to take home the World Cup.

“New Zealand, of course.”

Whanganui emergency consultant Brian Cotter will be working from the stadium tunnel as the medical doctor for players for nine World Cup matches.

“There’s the potential for significant responsibility, but the chances would be minimal considering these are the fittest people on the planet.

“Aside from potential cardiac arrest or chest pain, the biggest thing will be fractures and dislocations.”

Cotter said he hoped he’d be able to watch some of the games from the medical room, but he wasn’t yet sure.

“It might be a situation where I can hear it, smell it, taste it, but just can’t see it.”

Cotter said he applied for the job online and went through two interviews to secure the position.

“I was so excited when I heard I got it. This is one of the coolest positions that I’ll ever have.

“It’s one of the biggest events in the world, and just getting to be in close proximity to all these world-class athletes and the international aspect of it [is exciting].”

Cotter said all three of his kids played football, as did his wife, and he was playing for a Whanganui Athletic social team this season.

“I want to see the Ferns win some games and progress to the round of sixteen, but I’m American, so of course I’m rooting for them as well.”

New Zealand will take on Norway in the opening match of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup at 7pm on Thursday at a sold-out Eden Park in Auckland.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.