Triona Cooney is Whanganui's only firefighter taking on this year's Sky Tower Challenge.

Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand will benefit from Volunteer Whanganui firefighter Triona Cooney climbing the 1103 steps of Auckland’s Sky Tower.

Cooney, the only Whanganui firefighter doing the challenge, wears 25kg of firefighting equipment and then runs up the stairs. She trains up the Durie Tower steps several times, wearing 25kg of gear.

Cooney’s fundraising effort has been targeted as the charity to receive over $1000 from Whanganui’s Small Talks later this month.

Small Talks are organised by Kathy Cunningham of Empire PR and Neil Jones of YourTour360. It is a local charity community event in Whanganui, held quarterly, each time with a different charity benefitting.

Ten speakers, who provide 15 images, can speak about anything they want to that they are very passionate about. But there are exceptions: no politics, religion, or blatant self-promotion.

“We’ve had people speak about cricket boxes, houseflies, public toilets and different fiords in New Zealand,” said Cunningham.

“Jones has done several talks - one on silly street signs. At the halftime break, the Whanganui Club is open for alcoholic beverages.

“We couldn’t do this event without Bayleys Real Estate who promote the event and sell tickets, and Heritage House (Bronwyn Paul and Mark Simmons) donating the space which can seat 160 people. At each Small Talks, we raise at least $1000, with the goal of $2000,” said Cunningham.

Whanganui’s AmDram is the charity named for the first Small Talks in 2024 in February or March because they are celebrating their 150th jubilee.

■ Doors open at 6.30pm on November 21 for the next meeting, with the event starting at 7pm sharp. Bayleys Real Estate sells the tickets for $15 each or $20 at the door with 100 per cent of every ticket going to charity. You will always learn something new and meet an interesting person. Please like Small Talks Whanganui on Facebook to stay up-to-date.