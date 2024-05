Police were alerted around 10.15pm on May 3. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has died following a crash on Lethbridge St in Feilding in the Manawatū District on Friday night.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to a crash involving a car and a parked truck-trailer around 10.15pm.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene and two others were transported to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.

“Serious Crash Unit have conducted a scene examination and inquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.”