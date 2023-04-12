The spread of whooping cough could be worse this winter due to low child vaccination rates. Photo / 123RF

The spread of whooping cough could be worse this winter due to low child vaccination rates. Photo / 123RF

Child immunisation rates in Whanganui have fallen to “concerning levels” with experts fearing the spread of whooping cough could lead to a national epidemic.

Three babies in New Zealand, all under 1-year-old, have died from whooping cough disease this year.

For Whanganui last year, at age 8 months 82 per cent of children were fully vaccinated compared with 84 per cent nationally.

The vaccination rate needed for herd immunity is 95 per cent.

“Over the past five years there has been a fall in vaccination rates both nationally and locally,” Whanganui Medical Health Officer Dr Patrick O’Connor said.

Immunisation coordinator for Whanganui, Nicola Metcalfe, said child vaccination rates were low across the country and Whanganui was not more susceptible than other regions.

“Vaccination rates for children have dropped to concerning levels.”

Metcalfe said there’s no one reason that immunisation rates were low and the current system was under review.

“Here in Whanganui we try to break down these barriers with drop-in clinics and outreach, we do have teams that do home visiting for vaccinations.”

At age 2 years, the child immunisation rates for Whanganui and national rates were both 83 per cent, and at age 5 the local rate was 83 per cent and 82 per cent nationally.

Metcalfe said the impact of Covid had boosted general mistrust in health services and vaccines but it remained “quite a small number of people”.

“There’s always a small percentage of people that don’t wish to vaccinate for various reasons.”

Parents who weren’t sure if their children are up to date with vaccinations should contact their medical centre, Metcalf said.

“If you are pregnant you can get a free whooping cough vaccine from your sixteenth week of pregnancy.

“That will give your unborn baby protection against whooping cough for when they’re born and just before their six-week immunisations.”

A report released on April 5 by the Immunisation Taskforce gave 54 recommendations to improve vaccination rates, such as a national measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) communications campaign, and a website where families can find out what vaccinations their child is eligible for and when they are due.

Director of the National Public Health Service, Dr Nick Chamberlain, said 26 of the proposed changes had already been actioned.

“As the report acknowledges, there is a real and urgent need to continue to lift child vaccination rates and build a more equitable immunisation system, particularly for tamariki Māori who are most at risk, and that we need to do better in this regard.”

Te Whatu Ora said in a statement that immunisations against whooping cough during pregnancy are 90 per cent effective in protecting babies in their first few weeks of life.

Babies and young children should get their vaccine doses on time, at six weeks, three months and five months.

“However, if pēpē and tamariki have fallen behind in their childhood vaccination schedule, it’s never too late to catch them up.”

The symptoms of whooping cough are a runny nose, cough and raised temperature. These will develop after around a week to a severe cough that often ends with a “whooping” sound and vomiting.

For locations of where to get a vaccination or for more information follow this link: https://www.immunise.health.nz/when-to-immunise/babies-and-toddlers/?fbclid=IwAR3T5ZE0gnvwxr8_2GojKLi4vPUjf751LPZle2uhdcstkG9sekpFkz14X8M















