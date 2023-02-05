Emergency services were called to a serious crash in Ruatangata earlier today. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services were called to a serious crash in Ruatangata earlier today. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three people have died in two serious crashes in the central North Island today.

One person died in a crash on State Highway 4 near Manunui, south of Taumaranui, that occurred about 11.20am.

The second fatal crash happened on SH4 at Raetihi at around noon. Two people died at the scene and two others were injured.

The road near Raetihi is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.