John Tatere starts with Ātihau-Whanganui on July 28.

Ātihau-Whanganui Incorporation has named John Tatere as its new chief executive officer.

The incorporation is one of the country’s biggest farmers and represents more than 9000 Māori shareholders and whānau.

Its operations on 42,000ha of ancestral land from Ohakune to Whanganui include eight sheep and beef stations, a dairy farm, forestry and 3000 beehives.

The organisation’s shareholders include descendants of the original owners, who belonged to Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi and Whanganui iwi.