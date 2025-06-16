Tatere (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Pikiao, Waitaha) will take up the role on July 28.
He has more than a decade of leadership experience in Māori agribusiness.
Most recently, Tatere led Tuatahi Farming Partnership in Kuratau near Tūrangi, overseeing large-scale sheep, beef and deer operations.
Board chairman Shar Amner said Tatere and his whānau would relocate to Ohakune, reinforcing their commitment to being close to the land and communities of Ātihau.
“John’s appointment follows a rigorous process to find a leader who reflects our kaupapa and can drive future success for our people and whenua,” Amner said.
“His depth of experience, leadership and commercial mindset will support our aspirations and operations in the future.”
