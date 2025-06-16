Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Farming business Ātihau-Whanganui appoints John Tatere as new chief executive

By
Moana is a Local Democracy Reporter based in Whanganui·Whanganui Chronicle·
Quick Read

John Tatere starts with Ātihau-Whanganui on July 28.

John Tatere starts with Ātihau-Whanganui on July 28.

Ātihau-Whanganui Incorporation has named John Tatere as its new chief executive officer.

The incorporation is one of the country’s biggest farmers and represents more than 9000 Māori shareholders and whānau.

Its operations on 42,000ha of ancestral land from Ohakune to Whanganui include eight sheep and beef stations, a dairy farm,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle