Keith St School tamariki preparing a banner for display during Artists Open Studios.

Artists Open Studios (AOS) is fast approaching from March 15 to 24, and this year there is a range of playful opportunities for young people to be part of Whanganui’s biggest art event.

Sport Whanganui, Whanganui District Council, Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui and Whanganui Regional Museum have partnered with AOS to bring you “ArtPlay”, a range of family-friendly events and activities to discover and enjoy during the two-week festival.

Kicking things off on Saturday, March 16, is the AOS Block Party on Rutland St from 9am to 2pm. Look out for the eye-catching banners hanging across the street made by local crafty tamariki.

Then grab a map and find hidden clues in artworks across town along the I Spy Art trail. Maps are available from the Whanganui iSite on Taupō Quay.

Between Drews Ave and lower Victoria Ave discover Butterfly Alley, where a flurry of butterflies awaits. You can pick up your own butterfly from one of the artist studios and add it to the kaleidoscope (the name for a group of butterflies – who knew?) throughout the festival.

On Saturday, March 16 and 23, let your imagination run wild at the Creation Station at Ridgway Park (opposite the Rutland Arms). An outdoor space for families to relax; space, materials, and inspiration will all be provided – just BYO creativity! The Creation Station will be open from 10am to 2pm each Saturday during the festival.

ArtPlay encourages tamariki and their whānau to be active, have fun and discover hidden creative gems in our central city. Combined with the continued popularity of the Great Whanganui Play Trail and the ever-popular Tākaro Play Trailers available for community events, there has never been a better time to get out and play in Whanganui!