Factory cut inspires new business for Whanganui man

By Zaryd Wilson
Brooke, Alan and Rose Smith with their recently launched Ouchie Powder. Photo/ Stuart Munro

The idea came to Alan Smith when he was working in a dairy factory and cut himself.

He put his finger in some lactose, a by-product of making cheese, and "as soon as I put my hand in the powder there was no blood".

Mr Smith found the lactose stopped the bleeding quickly and the cut healed faster than usual.

"Since then I've spent lots of money looking at it and getting scientific studies done," the Whanganui man said.

It set in train an idea that four years later has culminated in him launching his own Whanganui-based business called Ouchie Powder.

Ouchie Powder is 100 per cent natural lactose and being marketed by Mr Smith as a product to assist in healing wounds.

He claims the powder heals cuts 80 per cent faster than the body naturally does.

The company has produced 10,000 bottles and the product was sold last month for the first time.

Mr Smith has a patent pending on the product in 170 countries and while he can't patent lactose he can patent it's use.

He said there had been growing interest from New Zealand and overseas.

"We can't find anybody else in the world who has used lactose as a wound healing product," Mr Smith said.

A welder by trade, Mr Smith admits his scientific background was limited which was why he had engaged organisations to perform tests on the Ouchie Powder and give it credibility.

"I've read about and studied health and eating well and the way the body works. The body's pretty simple," Mr Smith said.

Mr Smith hoped to grow the business locally and eventually employ.

He already has his daughters Brooke and Rose working with him.

Ouchie powder is being sold online but also through school and charities which get $5 from each bottle sold at RRP of $15.

