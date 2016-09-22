Brooke, Alan and Rose Smith with their recently launched Ouchie Powder. Photo/ Stuart Munro

The idea came to Alan Smith when he was working in a dairy factory and cut himself.

He put his finger in some lactose, a by-product of making cheese, and "as soon as I put my hand in the powder there was no blood".

Mr Smith found the lactose stopped the bleeding quickly and the cut healed faster than usual.

"Since then I've spent lots of money looking at it and getting scientific studies done," the Whanganui man said.

It set in train an idea that four years later has culminated in him launching his own Whanganui-based business called Ouchie Powder.