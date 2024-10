Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Hunterville. Photo / NZME

A Hunterville house has been extensively damaged by fire, with the owner receiving minor burns.

Fire and Emergency NZ Manawatū-Whanganui assistant district commander Jemal Weston said the fire was at a single-level, residential property on rural Watershed Rd.

Emergency services were alerted about 1.40pm on Friday.

“The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen,” Weston said.

Two water tankers from Marton and Feilding and a fire engine from Taihape attended.