Creative community adviser Anique Jayasinghe says the expo will help people interested in applying for funding. Photo / Bevan Conley

A group of experts is promising to “demystify” the funding process for the Whanganui community.

The inaugural Whanganui Funding Expo on Thursday, April 27 is open to anyone in the community who wants to connect with funders, learn more about funding opportunities or seek advice on applications. It is being organised by Whanganui District Council, Whanganui & Partners, the Department of Internal Affairs and the Whanganui Community Foundation.

“This forum will be an opportunity for funding-seekers to speak face-to-face with funders and cultivate connections,” Whanganui District Council creative community adviser Anique Jayasinghe said.

A panel of experts will take a “deep dive” into funding and answer some audience questions. The panel consists of Department of Internal Affairs community adviser Maggie Regan, Whanganui Community Foundation manager Stephen Brandon, Funding HQ director Jenni Giblin and Whanganui & Partners capability strategic lead Rach Hoskin.

“We hope to lift the lid a little on the funding world,” Hoskin said. “Attendees can leave empowered to submit applications independently.”

Funders will have stalls on topics ranging from the arts to the environment, recreation, heritage, youth and community development. They include Ngā Tai o Te Awa, Inland Revenue, Sport Whanganui, the Ministry for Pacific Peoples and the council, with more to be confirmed.

Council community activator Harriet McKenzie said the organisers were working alongside local funders “to help bridge the gap and demystify the details of funding for communities”.

“There are funding opportunities out there, but the difficulties are knowing what’s available for your specific vision [and] how to craft a successful application, including exploring an appropriate legal status for your group. We aim to tackle some of these questions at the expo.”

People can register for the event and submit questions to the panel prior to the forum online at: https://forms.office.com/r/0xXJyvShL9. Funders who want to be involved can email: communitywellbeing@whanganui.govt.nz.

The event is at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre. Doors open at 3pm on Thursday, April 27, with two panel sessions covering similar content scheduled for 3.30pm - 4pm and 5.15pm - 5.45pm. The expo finishes at 6pm.