Explore Ruapehu’s art and scenery on Adventure Highway Art Trail

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton (left) and Ruapehu Adventure Highway Trail organiser Mark Tyrell are looking forward to what the scenic art trail will bring to the region.

The Adventure Highway Art Trail is set to showcase the Ruapehu region’s creative talent.

The trail is a self-guided scenic arts journey through the Waitomo and Ruapehu districts, from Te Kūiti to Taumarunui, Raetihi and Ohakune.

On February 22-23 and March 1-2, it will provide participants with a range of art experiences.

People will be able to visit artists in their studios, witness live art demonstrations and explore exhibitions in galleries and creative spaces while also taking in the Central North Island landscape.

“It highlights the incredible talent we have here in Ruapehu,” mayor Weston Kirton said.

“It gives people the chance to engage with artists, see their creative process and appreciate the role arts play in shaping our region’s identity.

“This is a fantastic way to experience Ruapehu’s unique culture while supporting the artists and businesses that make our district such a special place.”

The event is being organised by Mark Tyrell, a Ruapehu-based artist.

It was hoped to expand the event into a full-time arts festival in the future to promote tourism and strengthen the local creative economy.

“Your participation helps build momentum for something even bigger,” Kirton said.

“By supporting our artists, galleries, and local businesses, we can showcase Ruapehu as a vibrant creative hub and continue to grow this initiative into a major arts event.”

Participants are encouraged to enjoy cafes, restaurants and attractions along the way.

“Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a curious traveller or simply looking for a unique weekend adventure, I encourage everyone to take part,“ Kirton said.

“Enjoy the creativity, hospitality, and spectacular scenery that Ruapehu has to offer.”

More information about the event is online at visitruapehu.com and www.adventurehighwayarttrail.shop.

