Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton (left) and Ruapehu Adventure Highway Trail organiser Mark Tyrell are looking forward to what the scenic art trail will bring to the region.

The Adventure Highway Art Trail is set to showcase the Ruapehu region’s creative talent.

The trail is a self-guided scenic arts journey through the Waitomo and Ruapehu districts, from Te Kūiti to Taumarunui, Raetihi and Ohakune.

On February 22-23 and March 1-2, it will provide participants with a range of art experiences.

People will be able to visit artists in their studios, witness live art demonstrations and explore exhibitions in galleries and creative spaces while also taking in the Central North Island landscape.

“It highlights the incredible talent we have here in Ruapehu,” mayor Weston Kirton said.