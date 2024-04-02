Experience the magic of male voices and the joy of a mixed choir

The New Zealand Male Choir will perform in Whanganui.

The New Zealand Male Choir is returning to Whanganui to perform in concert with the Wanganui Community Choir at 2pm on Saturday, April 13 at Central Baptist Church.

The joy of singing in a choral setting is what has brought the New Zealand Male Choir and the Wanganui Community Choir together for an afternoon of music. Both choirs will perform separately so the audience can hear the widest variety of sounds. They will present music from modern shows to operas, African spirituals to Billy Joel, waiata to Beethoven. This is a wonderful opportunity to hear choral singing at its best.

The New Zealand Male Choir is an auditioned choir with over 40 members hailing from Southland to north Auckland. Conducted by Hawkes Bay’s Joe Christensen, the choir sings in a range of musical styles, including classical, folk, waiata, gospel, operatic, popular, jazz, and contemporary. The choir has entertained audiences both nationally and internationally for the past 24 years, including during several tours throughout Europe, Australia, and Canada. The choir practises with North Island and South Island groups meeting monthly, and collectively meet for tours or concerts two or three times a year.

There are five members from Whanganui performing at the concert and touring overseas: Tony Ross (first tenor); Oliver Lane (second tenor, tour manager); Dick Mitchell (baritone), Dennis Brown (bass) and Gordon Keelty (bass).

In June, the choir will be undertaking an eight-concert tour of Singapore, Germany, Austria, and Italy, plus taking part in a five-day music festival at Val Pusteria in the Italian Dolomites with six indoor and outdoor performances.

Musical director Joe Christensen comments: “I’ve now been with the choir coming up on eight years, and I have really enjoyed the challenge of working with the men and melding the four voice parts to produce a quality sound. They have been working hard, not only for this concert, but also for the upcoming European tour.

New Zealand Male Choir and Wanganui Community Choir promise an enjoyable and memorable afternoon.

The Details:

What: The New Zealand Male Choir.

Where: Central Baptist Church, Wicksteed Street, Whanganui

When: Saturday, April 13, 2pm.

Cost: Adults: $30; secondary and primary school students enter for free.

Tickets are available from Subway St Johns, 396 Victoria Avenue, or door sales on the day (cash and Eftpos will be accepted).