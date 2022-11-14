Rachael Garland working on the exhibition of brooches. Photo / Supplied

What happens when you hatch a cunning plan and invite more than 30 artists from Whanganui and around the country to create items to be worn?

BROOCH: Art Meets Wearable is what happens.

Rachael Garland's Magpie Studio is hosting this exhibition.

An eclectic selection of artists and designers, many local, have used their skills in arts and crafts and turned their hands toward making items that can be worn - brooches, pins, badges and clips. Brooches have been constructed by painters, printmakers, glass artists, ceramicists, jewellers and textile artists.

All the items in the exhibition are hand-crafted and original, and they are mainly one-off pieces, meaning this is a rare chance to purchase something unique.

Prices range from a very affordable $20 up into the $200 range, so there is something for everyone. Some artists have produced only one or two special items, and others are contributing small clusters of works. All in all, the variety of pieces on offer is quite stunning.

A variety of brooches. Photo / Supplied

The opening event for this exhibition is Friday, November 18 at 5.30pm, and the brooches will remain on exhibition for the duration of the weekend, from 10am to 2pm, both days. Rachael is confident the brooches will be sold very quickly.

"There really are some amazing unique pieces up for sale - I'd say it's 'first in, best dressed'," she says. After the weekend, it will be decided how to proceed with the display of any remaining items.

Contributing artists are:

Donna Demente, Tanya Hayton, Nichola McMullen, Vanessa Edwards, Jillaine Murray, Nicola Gregory, Mike Marsh, Catherine MacDonald, Mark Rayner, Carmen Simmonds, Angela Tier, Sarah Urwin, Emma Cunningham, Cam Munroe, Iva Leonard, Katherine Claypole, Trish Flutey, Rani Stigsdottir, Dani Henke, Leigh Anderton-Hall, Su Keates, Emma Camden, Faith McManus, Colin Underdown, David Sarich, Murray Gibbs, Rachael Garland, Michaela Stoneman, Keiran Donnelly and Sheila Pearson.

Magpie Studio in the Bridge Block. Photo / Supplied

Magpie - Rachael Garland Studio

If anyone has wandered past the small window on the bridge block of the Avenue, sandwiched neatly between Thai Villa and La Quatro restaurants, and seen art on display, they may have wondered exactly what was going on.

Rachael Garland moved her art studio into the premises upstairs in July, 2021.

In January, 2022, two more artists, Tanya Hayton and Sheila Pearson, joined her in the spacious light-filled rooms on the top floor, and they have all been quietly working away there since then.

Rachael says the rooms upstairs and the display window downstairs have been used to host guest artists, feature work and plan small one-off events and exhibitions.

"Magpie is not a shop or a gallery - it is a working artists' studio space that has the versatility to host small-scale exhibitions and events, as and when we can arrange them. I dabbled in the retail side of things, being open regularly this past year, but it just isn't where my focus is. My studio practice is not always production-focused and my income comes mainly from online interaction and exhibiting out of town, so my energy and attention needs to remain there.

"After a challenging year with lockdowns, restrictions and a Covid-impacted environment, looking toward the future, Magpie will remain as a working studio, and small pop-up events are planned - such as the BROOCH show happening this weekend.

"It is important to run this space with a focus on making art and supporting other artists.

"Being open regularly as a retail space has its challenges and pulls me away from where I need to be, which is in the studio, making work. Magpie is always accessible by appointment, and online, and it will definitely have times where the doors are open to the public - for example, a short-term pop-up Christmas exhibition/store is planned, and we are registered to run an event for Vintage Weekend, as well as the yearly Whanganui Artists Open Studio event in March."

All the details are on the front window and Rachael always welcomes enquiries. Visit her website at: www.rachelgarland.com.

The details:

What: BROOCH: Art Meets Wearable.

When: Opens Friday, November 18 at 5.30pm. Magpie will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10am - 2pm for viewing.

Where: Upstairs at Magpie Studio (7a Victoria Ave, next to Thai Villa Restaurant).