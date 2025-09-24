The 3 Bridges has several courses on offer - the main event marathon, half-marathon, quarter-marathon, 5km and 5km relay, and 1.2km kids’ Fun-run-athon course.

Conder said the entries looked strong so far, with a highlight being a large number of Royal New Zealand Air Force members participating.

“Our hopes are always to have a better event than the year before. In the last three or four years, we have had a really positive vibe from Whanganui and the people around.

“Our big aim is to keep it a big event for Whanganui.”

All the proceeds go to the Wanganui Harrier Club which celebrated its 100th anniversary in June.

There have been more than 300 early bird entries so far and that is expected to increase to more than 500 by the time early registrations close on October 19.

Conder and race director Paula Conder are hoping for about 1200 entries to top 2024’s event.

Rob Conder encouraged those thinking about participating to register.

“Get out and do it because everyone that does it seems to enjoy it,” he said.

“It is a fun event with plenty of spot prizes, participants get their money’s worth, they get a good race pack with lots of variety in it.”

Paula Conder said the event’s certification was another reason to give it a go.

“We’re an officially certified measured course, a lot of [runners] go further afield to get those measured courses and they don’t realise that Whanganui is actually offering them one at a much cheaper price than some of the bigger races,” she said.

Online registrations for the Whanganui 3 Bridges Marathon close on November 21.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.