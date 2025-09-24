Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Excitement builds for Whanganui 3 Bridges Marathon 2025

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

The Whanganui 3 Bridges Marathon draws in participants from across the country. Photo / Peter Jones

The Whanganui 3 Bridges Marathon draws in participants from across the country. Photo / Peter Jones

The Whanganui 3 Bridges Marathon is set to return for its 22nd year, with the organisers aiming for a bigger and better event.

It is scheduled for November 30, with the course starting and finishing at Kowhai Park for the second time.

Co-organiser Rob Conder, of Wanganui Harrier Club, said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save