Former Whanganui High School student Riana Te Ngahue (left) with Whāia Legal director Horiana Irwin-Easthope who sponsored her admission to the bar. Photo / Supplied

Former Whanganui High School student Riana Te Ngahue (left) with Whāia Legal director Horiana Irwin-Easthope who sponsored her admission to the bar. Photo / Supplied

[060422WCSup01.JPG] Former Whanganui High School student Riana Te Ngahue (left) with Whāia Legal director Horiana Irwin-Easthope who sponsored her admission to the bar. Photo / Supplied

A former Whanganui High School student has been admitted as a barrister and solicitor in the Wellington High Court.

Riana Te Ngahue attended Whanganui High School from 2010 to 2015, and moved to the capital to study at Victoria University of Wellington soon after. She said her school set her up well for law studies because it was a big school with lots of students and a range of extension classes.

"It meant it wasn't too daunting to be in a lecture theatre with 300 people doing the same course," Te Ngahue said.

Her parents, Lynn and Richard Te Ngahue, said Riana's admission to the bar on March 25 was a proud moment for them, and they had enjoyed watching her learn and grow during the past five years.

Despite not being able to attend in person due to Covid-19, Lynn Te Ngahue said being able to be part of the admission, even if it was online, was a "super-special moment for the whānau".

"My nan could watch too, she's got a bad back and she wouldn't have been able to come to Wellington. It was really nice," Riana Te Ngahue said.

"We had some of our whānau members and friends come in [online] and they didn't know how to keep their mics and cameras off so one of them came in and had their mic on, and to one of our mates is like 'aw f*** there he is' right in front of the High Court staff. It was really funny."

Now Te Ngahue has been admitted to the bar, she is officially welcomed into the legal profession.

"Before that you have a law degree, but it's not until you get admitted that you're considered a lawyer."

Te Ngahue said it did not really feel any different to before being admitted.

"I keep forgetting. I am a lawyer now."

During her time at university, Te Ngahue was co-tumoake (co-president) of the Ngā Rangahautira (Māori Law Association), which is a support network for Māori law students.

"It was awesome. It really helped me connect with my Māori side, and work on my te reo Māori as well."

This introduced her to Horiana Irwin-Easthope, a director at Whāia Legal who sponsored Te Ngahue's admission.

Te Ngahue also completed a Bachelor of Arts majoring in te reo Māori while at Victoria University of Wellington, and said she found that degree possibly even harder than her law degree.

"It was a lot of more emotional work I would say. It was really good for my personal growth.

"I am equally as happy with my te reo degree as I am with my law degree."

Te Ngahue said there was a lot of demand for te reo Māori in law at the moment, as the profession became more culturally competent and inclusive.

"Some places are a lot more behind than other places, but I think it's quite firm/business dependent about how progressive they are," she said.

She works at Dentons Kensington Swan in Wellington, and now plans to settle into her career there as a practising lawyer.

For aspiring lawyers, she said it was important to have people to talk to and ask for help.

"You can do it by yourself, but it's a lot easier and nicer if you do it either with a group of friends at uni or a support network."