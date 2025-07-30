Former crisis negotiator Lance Burdett will speak at Lit. Whanganui Booklovers Festival about his book Anxiety is a Worry.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Ex-crisis negotiator Lance Burdett to speak on anxiety at Whanganui book festival

Former crisis negotiator Lance Burdett will speak at Lit. Whanganui Booklovers Festival about his book Anxiety is a Worry.

Best-selling author and former crisis negotiator Lance Burdett is headed to Lit. Whanganui Booklovers Festival to speak on anxiety.

His latest book, Anxiety is a Worry, is a comprehensive guide for managing anxiety.

Burdett’s two previous books are Behind the Tape, which details his time with NZ Police, and Dark Side of the Brain: Adapting to Adversity, covering loss and depression.

Burdett spent 22 years with the police, 13 of which he was a crisis negotiator. He advised on major events such as the Napier siege and Paremoremo hostage crisis.

He holds a Master of Arts in Terrorism, Safety and Security, and has trained with the tactical units of police, corrections, fire, military and the FBI.