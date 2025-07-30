In Anxiety is a Worry, Burdett combines his decades of frontline experience with techniques drawn from neuroscience to give people an evidence-based approach to managing stress, understanding anxiety in children and even getting a better night’s sleep.
“With the development of MRI imaging in the 1990s, we’ve learnt more about the brain in the last 30 years than in the last 500 years, and this knowledge is transforming how we approach mental health,” Burdett said.
“When you understand how the brain works, you can start to take back control.
“My goal is to give people tools that actually work.”
He said his talk was relevant to people of all ages and backgrounds, whether they wanted to help themselves or someone else.
“Everyone is facing challenges. What I’ll be sharing is useful for parents, teachers and anyone who wants to manage their mind or support others through tough times,” he said.
Festival chair Karen White said Burdett’s talk was a great chance to hear from one of New Zealand’s leading voices on mental wellbeing.
“Lance is a speaker who’s knowledgeable and down-to-earth,” she said.
“Lance will talk about not only understanding anxiety but also equipping yourself with tools to face whatever life throws at you.”
Burdett’s talk is part of Lit. Whanganui’s three-day programme of author talks, panel discussions and workshops on September 19-21.
Lance Burdett, Working through challenging times, is on Saturday, September 20, from 1.30pm-2.30pm at Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery.
Door sale tickets are $20. Presale tickets for $15 are available at literaryfestival.co.nz/lance-burdett