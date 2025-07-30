Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ex-crisis negotiator Lance Burdett to speak on anxiety at Whanganui book festival

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

Former crisis negotiator Lance Burdett will speak at Lit. Whanganui Booklovers Festival about his book Anxiety is a Worry.

Former crisis negotiator Lance Burdett will speak at Lit. Whanganui Booklovers Festival about his book Anxiety is a Worry.

Best-selling author and former crisis negotiator Lance Burdett is headed to Lit. Whanganui Booklovers Festival to speak on anxiety.

His latest book, Anxiety is a Worry, is a comprehensive guide for managing anxiety.

Burdett’s two previous books are Behind the Tape, which details his time with NZ Police, and Dark covering loss and depression.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save