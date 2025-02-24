Rogers and Keats won the round and overall championship in the MTW LS Class.
There was another curveball in the Building King Superboat Class, with Christchurch couple Simon and Sarah Gibbon winning, despite sitting in eighth heading in the final.
Phonsy Mullan and Niketa Wells were unable to follow up on their win at the World Series and previous three rounds of the NZ Championship, experiencing technical faults and having to pull out in the latter rounds.
Murray said she liked it when there were changes to the narrative.
“There were wee dramas which is awesome because it makes for entertaining races,” Murray said.
“I quite like it when you have changes in there.”
Ollie Silverton and Amanda Kittow won the QDC Group A Class after winning consistently all season.
Whanganui couple Rob and Ange Coley finished fifth on 92 points overall in the NZ Jetsprint Championship.
The competitors will next be in action around the start of December.
Murray said the season had brought more followers and competition as the sport continued to progress.