Jazz Hepi wants to inspire women through La Fiesta. Photo / Paul Brooks

Jazz Hepi, weightlifter, athlete, personal trainer and gym owner, has joined the La Fiesta programme with an event called Ladies Who Lift.

Jazz — full name Jasmine — owns Nefarious Fitness and Performance in Wilson St with partner Kane Hura. Nefarious is where the class will be held.

Jazz is a nurse by profession. She and Kane have been in business for about five years, and when she talks about helping women, she speaks from experience.

“About 10 years ago, Kane and I had a massive lifestyle change,” she says.

They used to practise boxing fitness with Paul Berridge.

“He has been one of our main mentors throughout this process. He doesn’t know it, but he is.

“In 2014 we found Crossfit, so it’s been eight years in that lifestyle ... and building a community around us. In 2017 we decided we wanted more for our fitness, and because we’re quite competitive, and we saw there was something missing in Whanganui at the time.”

Their answer was to open Nefarious, bring a more competitive feel, and give others a chance to experience what they loved about Crossfit. They were a team of four and they built Nefarious in five months.

“We aimed for the wow factor.”

At the time Jazz was a newly graduated nurse.

She says the name Nefarious is a reflection of who they are.

“We do things that make us happy and we don’t listen to what others think of us. So, to us, Nefarious is an empowering name.

“Ladies Who Lift is about empowering women, getting them out of their comfort zone.”

Jazz would like a small group of about eight to 10 women.

“It’s just getting them in here and taking away the stigma [of weightlifting].”

She says some women have a fear of getting “bulky”, which doesn’t necessarily happen, and Jazz is testament to that.

“It’s also the fear of lifting something heavy. I feel like you need to be taught by someone experienced. It’s body positions and becoming more aware of your body.”

It’s a two-hour session which includes squat, bench and deadlift, starting off with the stick — that’s the bar with no weights attached.

By the end of the session, Jazz wants the women to feel that “they can”.

She did a similar thing last year, also part of La Fiesta.

“I got a good response. It was a fundraiser to help me for my international comps.”

She also felt it was something new she could offer to La Fiesta.

“It’s something I want to do: I want to inspire that next person. It’s to get it out there that you can. Don’t be scared.”

Jazz is representing New Zealand in an international competition in Auckland in March.

“I’ve been Olympic weightlifting for six years — that’s the snatch and clean and jerk. I’ve got New Zealand records.”

She says one of the benefits of her lifestyle is that she has a healthy attitude to food.

“It’s all in moderation. Over the years I have learned not to deprive myself, because that’s when trouble starts. When you restrict, you’re telling yourself that it’s bad, and you shouldn’t demonise food. It’s there to eat, so eat it! But you do sometimes have to ask yourself, how is this going to get me closer to my goal?”

This will not be the last time Jazz joins La Fiesta.

“I love women: I think we’re amazing!”

She says Kane is very supportive and she would like to see him do something similar for men.

A La Fiesta Event

The Details

What: Ladies Who Lift

When: Saturday, February 11, 10am-1pm

Where: Nefarious Fitness and Performance, 16 Wilson St.

Tickets: $40. Contact Jazz 027 212 1312 or hello@nefariousfitness.co.nz



