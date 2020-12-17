Emma Pearson proud to tutor at Opera School

Soprano Emma Pearson to teach at NZ Opera School. Photo / Supplied

Australian soprano Emma Pearson considers herself an 'absolute Kiwi' as she lines up from January 4, 2021 as one of the five Kiwi tutors at the New Zealand Opera School.

Emma, originally from Perth, trained with the Australian Opera Studio and has sung with the Australian Opera company as well as leading roles with companies throughout Europe and Britain.

In October she sang in New Zealand Opera's production in Auckland of Handel's Semele then the Bach B Minor Mass with the Orpheus Choir in Wellington.

For the past 10 years Emma has lived in Wellington with her New Zealand husband Wade Kernot, a bass baritone and former student of the opera school who teaches music at Victoria University.

"I feel like a Kiwi and am so looking forward to the opera school. Teaching young singers will be exciting … I remember how it was for me when I was a student. I had some very inspiring tutors and I hope I can be as inspiring."

Emma said the prowess of the opera school has always been lauded among New Zealand's music community.

"And internationally as well. 2021 is shaping up to be an important and unforgettable school already."

This, the 27th year of the school held at Whanganui Collegiate School, is unique in that it is all New Zealanders, from the voice tutors to the accompanists.

In previous years the tutors have always been brought in from Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia but due to Covid-19 the game plan had to be changed.

Earlier this year it was even suggested to school chairman and founder Donald Trott the school should maybe be cancelled.

But Donald said that was absolutely not an option and set about contracting the finest New Zealand Opera singers who were currently unable to sing overseas until at least next year.

Emma will be teaching alongside world-renowned Wagnerian tenor Simon O'Neill, tenor Pene Pati (Sol3Mio) his wife soprano Armina Edris, all former students of the school, and the acclaimed Dame MalvIna Major.

On Sunday, January 3, staff and students will arrive at Collegiate School.

"This is always an evening of great excitement with everyone meeting up and celebrating the start of another school," said Donald.

Opera school events are;

Wednesday, January 6 at 2pm, an afternoon tea recital at Heritage House.

Sunday, January 10 at 11.30am, In Praise of Music at the Collegiate Chapel.

Monday, January 11 at 7.30pm, a public masterclass with Dame Malvina Major in the Prince Edward Auditorium at Collegiate School.

Wednesday, January 13 at 7pm, Dining with Opera at three venues: The Red Lion, The Rutland and Lucky Bar.

Friday, January 15 at 2pm, Talk about Opera at the Prince Edward Auditorium.

Saturday, January 16 at 7.30pm, Great Opera Moments at the Royal Whanganui Opera House.