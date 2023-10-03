Emergency services have responded to a serious crash near Pātea. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person with moderate injuries has been taken to Hāwera Hospital following a serious crash on State Highway 3 near Pātea.

The three-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 3/Pātea Rd around 1.15pm, according to police.

Initial reports indicated there were serious injuries.

Hato Hone St John said it responded with three ambulances, a helicopter, a Primary Response in Medical Emergencies (PRIME) practitioner and two rapid response vehicles.

One person in a moderate condition was taken by ambulance to Hāwera Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Police said State Highway 3 would be closed for a substantial period.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash was near the intersection with O’Reilly Rd and there was no suitable detour available.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to come.

