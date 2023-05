Emergency services were called to a serious crash on State Highway 1, Hunterville, Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services have responded to a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Hunterville.

The crash was reported to emergency services at 12.20pm on Thursday.

Traffic management has been put in place while work is conducted at the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.