Two fire crews from Whanganui Fire Station are at a fire in a Drews Ave building. Photo / NZME

Fire services are responding to a fire in a building in Whanganui’s central city.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to a “small fire in a building” on Drews Ave about 2.30pm on Friday.

The building was used as a storage facility, he said.

Two crews from Whanganui Fire Station are at the scene.