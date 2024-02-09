Emergency services have been called to a crash at the intersection of Glasgow and Gloucester streets in Central Whanganui.
The incident occurred around 1.15pm today.
One ambulance responded to the incident, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.
“Our ambulance officers have treated two patients in a minor condition at the scene.
“They did not need to go to hospital.”
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two Whanganui crews were in attendance.
“No persons were trapped and the scene was left to ambulance and police.”