The crash occurred around 1.15pm today. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services have been called to a crash at the intersection of Glasgow and Gloucester streets in Central Whanganui.

The incident occurred around 1.15pm today.

One ambulance responded to the incident, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

“Our ambulance officers have treated two patients in a minor condition at the scene.

“They did not need to go to hospital.”





A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two Whanganui crews were in attendance.

“No persons were trapped and the scene was left to ambulance and police.”



























