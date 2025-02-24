Advertisement
Two people seriously injured in crash ‘blocking’ State Highway 4 Parapara Rd

Eva de Jong
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Emergency services are at a crash on State Highway 4 Parapara Rd.

A crash on State Highway 4 Parapara Road has reportedly blocked the highway with two people, both in serious condition, being taken to Whanganui Hospital.

A police spokesperson said officers were notified of a two-vehicle crash on SH4 at Kakatahi, near Matthews Rd, about 11.50am on Monday.

The road is reported to be blocked, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Hato Hone St John said one ambulance and one rapid response unit attended.

“Two patients, both in serious conditions, are being transported to Whanganui Base Hospital.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said fire crews were assisting with traffic control at the scene.

“I think it was a vehicle versus a ute or small van,” he said.

“We’re still there, but we’re just doing the clean-up with the police.”

Two fire crews from Raetihi and Ohakune attended.

Contractors have been contacted, the police spokesperson said.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

