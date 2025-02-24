Emergency services are at a crash on State Highway 4 Parapara Rd.

A crash on State Highway 4 Parapara Road has reportedly blocked the highway with two people, both in serious condition, being taken to Whanganui Hospital.

A police spokesperson said officers were notified of a two-vehicle crash on SH4 at Kakatahi, near Matthews Rd, about 11.50am on Monday.

The road is reported to be blocked, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Hato Hone St John said one ambulance and one rapid response unit attended.

“Two patients, both in serious conditions, are being transported to Whanganui Base Hospital.”