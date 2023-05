Emergency services have been called to a truck crash south of Taihape. Photo / Bevan Conley

A truck has rolled on State Highway 1 south of Taihape.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) and Hato Hone St John are at the crash, which Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said was reported around 9.40am.

A Fenz spokesperson said one crew is helping ambulance staff and another support vehicle is on its way from Whanganui.

Waka Kotahi said delays in the area were possible.

- More to come