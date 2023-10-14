Carl Bates addresses supporters at the Laird Park Bowling Club. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui electorate is changing hands with preliminary results giving National’s Carl Bates a 5070-vote lead over Labour’s Steph Lewis.

Speaking from the party gathering at the Laird Park Bowling Club, Bates said the reality that he was going to be Whanganui’s next MP was “just sinking in”.

”I’m excited. It’s daunting, there’s a huge amount of work to be done and I don’t think that can be underestimated.”

Bates said National hadn’t taken anything for granted throughout the campaign and there were still special votes and overseas votes to come before the result was confirmed.

”We haven’t expected anything, right up until today we were calling people to see if they needed a hand to get to the voting booths.

“It’s great that there’s been recognition of change being required in New Zealand.”

Bates thanked Lewis for her service to the Whanganui electorate.

”It’s sinking in, it’s going to take work, and we’ll get into that in the days to come I’m sure.”

Lewis, who visited Bates to concede, said she was “feeling for everyone who will be worse off under the change of government”.

”Look, I’m disappointed for the electorate actually.

“I don’t think it’s fair for the electorate to have a third MP in three terms. It takes a term to learn the job so they’re starting back at square one.”

Lewis said she would continue to fight for social justice and for those who didn’t have a voice.

However, it was too early to make a call on her future in politics.

”I want to go home and spend time with my kids because my family has sacrificed a lot in order for me to do this job,” she said.

“We just didn’t get there tonight, unfortunately.”

Meanwhile, NZ First’s William Arnold had a strong evening.

He picked up 2694 candidate votes - second only to Bates and Lewis - and the party also came in third in terms of party votes.

National claimed 37.64 per cent of the electorate’s party vote to Labour’s 27.58 per cent.

The Green Party’s Marion Sanson claimed 1547 votes, followed by Act’s Craig Dredge with 1405.

The Animal Justice Party’s Sandra Kyle picked up 322.



