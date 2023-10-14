National Party candidate for Rangitikei Suze Redmayne says Rangitikei has been good to her and her family.

Preliminary results show National’s Suze Redmayne will be Rangitīkei’s next MP.

With 77 per cent of the vote counted, she held a massive lead over Labour’s Zulfiqar Butt - 13792 to 6411.

Act’s Andrew Hoggard claimed 4057 votes, with NZ First’s Helma Vermeulen on 2190 and The Green Party’s Bernard Long on 1945.

National picked up 42.4 per cent of the party vote, almost double the amount for Labour.

Act, NZ First and The Green Party followed respectively.

Redmayne, with her husband Richard, owns and operates the award-winning business Coastal Lamb at their Tunnel Hill farm in Turakina.

The electorate’s current MP, National’s Ian McKelvie, will retire at the end of this term.

Redmayne said she was feeling fantastic.

“When I first stood I said I was doing it because I thought Rangitīkei needed a strong, authentic voice in Wellington.

“That’s exactly what I’m going to do.

“I’m really passionate about rural and provincial New Zealand and our communities.”

She would be heading to the capital on Monday for an induction, she said.

“First and foremost, I want to cement my place in the electorate.

“I want to get out and about as much as I can. I worked in an MP’s office for 20 years so I know what I want to do.

“I want to be a really hands-on, approachable MP and a strong advocate for the people of Rangitīkei, and for everyone.”



