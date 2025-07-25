Advertisement
Elation as Whanganui gets voice in fast-track seabed mining decision

By
Moana is a Local Democracy Reporter based in Whanganui·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Whanganui District Council has been named a relevant authority in the fast-track application process for a seabed mining project off South Taranaki.

A Whanganui District councillor is “elated” that her council has been named a relevant authority in the fast-track application process for a seabed mining project off South Taranaki.

The recognition means Whanganui could have opportunities to state its position on the application by Australian company Trans-Tasman Resources

