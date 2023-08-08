Whanganui Collegiate School will replace NCEA Level 1 with Cambridge International Education and IGCSE from 2024.

A transformative change for Whanganui Collegiate School will be the replacement of NCEA Level 1 with Cambridge International Education and the introduction of the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) in 2024.

Whanganui Collegiate School is committed to delivering a world-class education that empowers students to achieve their personal best. The integration of Cambridge IGCSE into the academic framework marks a significant milestone in the school’s pursuit of excellence, it says.

Cambridge IGCSE is recognised globally as the premier international qualification for students aged 14 to 16, providing a wealth of options for learners.

“At Whanganui Collegiate School, this curriculum will align seamlessly with our Round Square Global membership and promises to deliver a flexible and stimulating educational experience,” said senior master teaching and learning Tash Bullock. “With comprehensive resources and training, Cambridge IGCSE equips our students with the skills of creative thinking, enquiry, and problem-solving, thus enhancing academic performance and serving as a solid foundation for advanced study at Level 2 and Level 3 NCEA.

Through the introduction of IGCSE, Whanganui Collegiate School reiterates our commitment to academic excellence, a pillar of our school,” Bullock said.

Headmaster Wayne Brown shares enthusiasm for the upcoming implementation of Cambridge IGCSE for Year 11 in 2024. “Many of our dedicated teachers have already undergone training and possess experience in teaching the Cambridge curriculum, and we extend our heartfelt appreciation to all our teaching staff for embracing this opportunity,” Brown said.

“This support and dedication will play a vital role in fostering the growth and knowledge development of our students through this enriched curriculum.

“As we stride towards becoming an accredited provider of Cambridge, we have already made substantial progress in planning content and curriculum options for Year 11 students in 2024. This is a world-class curriculum for a world-class school,” he said.