Ebony muso to play at Rep's Music Hall this weekend

Stefan Brown (left) will perform with local musician Patrick McKenna at the Repertory Music Hall during Vintage Weekend. Photo / Supplied

There's been a lot of interest in our Vintage Weekend Music Hall wedding dress parade, so a huge thank you to all those people who have so generously donated their precious dresses to us.

If you have a wedding dress or a bridesmaid frock that you no longer want we would happily give it a loving home. Please ring Irene on 34 21 086 or Nadine on 3433312.

When the Music Hall organising committee gathered last Thursday evening we sat around the table surrounded by gorgeous creations in satin, tulle and lace all waiting for our models to try them on.

I don't think we've had such pretty surroundings before.

There was a lot of laughter around the table as we talked over ideas for the show, bursts of song that we remember from years ago while Cathy Gribble treated us to a taste of her stand up comedy routine.

Old radio programmes? Yes I remember my mother always sat down at 11 o'clock with a cup of tea and a biscuit to listen to her favourite serial — Dr Paul, or was it Portia Faces Life?

I also remember how she would have serious discussions with the neighbour about how Dr Paul should deal with his troubles in much the same way I've heard people today discussing Coronation Street.

Old advertisements? Oh yes! We all remember the boys from down on the farm who really know their cheese and several brands of toothpaste to keep your pearly whites whiter than white (or was that washing powder?).

Remember 'Big Norm'? In 1974 the Big Norm single became New Zealand's biggest selling single since Hey Jude (1968).

Penned by Ebony's Don Wilson and Stefan Brown, the successful hit single won them the Best Band trophy at the 1974 Rata Awards. Unfortunately Norman Kirk was hospitalised at the time, therefore unable to attend the presentation, but he sent a telegram to the band congratulating them on their achievement. That telegram remains one of Stefan Brown's most treasured possessions.

Now here's the good news! Stefan Brown is going to be part of our Music Hall where he intends to sing Big Norm, so his longtime friend and former band mate Patrick McKenna has told us.

Yippee! It will be a great evening of reminiscing which I'm looking forward to. See you there.

Remember: 7.30pm on Saturday, January 23. Tickets are available from Patrick's Bookshop in Ridgway St.