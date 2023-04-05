Some Whanganui residents are looking forward to a visit from the Easter Bunny. Photo / Warren Buckland

In the lead-up to Easter weekend, Whanganui Chronicle reporter Eva de Jong hit Whanganui’s streets to ask people about their plans for the Easter break and what Easter means to them.

Grace Jones and son Atticus are planning an Easter egg hunt at Virginia Lake. Photo / Eva de Jong

Grace Jones

“My sister’s coming home, and she’s the team manager for the Black Ferns and has just been in Hong Kong. We’re going to do an Easter egg hunt at Virginia Lake. All our kids are the same age, and seeing my sister again will be really cool, just spending time with family. My mum always gets the boys pyjamas for Easter, which is cute.

“Growing up - I mean, I’m not religious any more, but I did go to Anglican schools, so I do know the story. But it’s just a nice holiday for the family, and my partner gets Friday and Monday off, which is nice.

“And, of course, the Easter Bunny - I love chocolate.”

Chaska Hurtado-Stuart will be working over Easter. Photo / Eva de Jong

Chaska Hurtado-Stuart

“It’s almost like just another day for me. I’m working all the time, and so I just carry on with what I’m doing every day. It doesn’t really affect me unless my family is doing something, and then I get together with family - otherwise, it’s just another day.

“I’ll be working Easter day, but if my family and nieces and nephews, if they want to do something in the morning, then I’ll probably hang out with them.”

Neil Jones is disappointed the shops will be closed. Photo / Eva de Jong

Neil Jones

“Not a fat lot. Well, I can’t do anything because everywhere’s closed.

“It’s an irritating time because all the shops are closed; it’s the most pointless time of the year. I’ll be working from home.”

Philippa Woodward, who has been visiting Whanganui, is looking forward to Easter at her bach. Photo / Eva de Jong

Philippa Woodward

“This Easter we’re going to head up to our bach, which is 45 minutes northwest of Whangārei, and we’re going to be there and just have family time. We’ll go out on the boat, do a bit of fishing, hopefully have a swim if it’s warm enough and just have some nice meals and enjoy each others’ company.

“The Christian side of it and Jesus Christ’s resurrection is about bringing new life. If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, it makes more sense because it’s spring, but it’s a bit different down here.

“It’s also really just a good opportunity to catch up with family, because everyone has that time off work so we can all get together.”

Geoff Follett hopes to have a relaxing, rejuvenating Easter. Photo / Eva de Jong

Geoff Follett

“Well, it’s going to be a weekend of relaxation and seeing family and Easter eggs.”

“Easter doesn’t have any religious significance to me personally; however, that’s not to say I don’t see it as a time of rejuvenation.”