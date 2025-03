Fire crews responded to a fire in a Hāwera school at 4.28am on Friday. Photo / NZME

Fire services rushed to a fire in a Hāwera school early this morning that was believed to have been started in the library.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Chris Dalton said firefighters were called to reports of a fire in Ramanui School at 4.28am.

The school is on Fairfield Rd and is close to the Hāwera Playcentre.

The call escalated to a higher alarm with crews from Hāwera, Eltham, Ngaio and New Plymouth being asked to respond.